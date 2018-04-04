Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Cleared to return
Soshnikov (upper body) has been cleared medically, but won't return to the lineup against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Considering Soshnikov has been scratched periodically, it's not surprising to see him out of the lineup, despite being healthy. The winger has played in a combined 13 games between St. Louis and Toronto in which he tallied a paltry two points. Until he can secure a regular role, the 23-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...