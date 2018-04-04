Soshnikov (upper body) has been cleared medically, but won't return to the lineup against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Considering Soshnikov has been scratched periodically, it's not surprising to see him out of the lineup, despite being healthy. The winger has played in a combined 13 games between St. Louis and Toronto in which he tallied a paltry two points. Until he can secure a regular role, the 23-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.