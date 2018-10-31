Soshnikov (concussion) was taken off non-roster, injured reserve Wednesday.

Soshnikov suffered his concussion preparing for the start of training camp, so it seems unlikely he will immediately jump into the lineup, as he is no doubt behind his teammates in terms of game readiness. The winger will likely have to compete with Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev for regular minutes and could find himself spending some time in the minors.