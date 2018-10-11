Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Continues practicing with squad
Soshnikov (concussion) participated in Thursday's morning skate ahead of a home game against the Flames, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Soshnikov has been working with the team for over a week now but he won't play Thursday and the timeline for when he can take contact is still hazy. The Blues could use the grit that Soshnikov brings to the bottom-six since he brings more offensive upside than enforcer Chris Thorburn.
More News
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Participates fully in practice•
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Moves to non-roster IR•
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Suffers concussion•
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Signs extension with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Cleared to return•
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Won't play Monday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...