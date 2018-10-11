Soshnikov (concussion) participated in Thursday's morning skate ahead of a home game against the Flames, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Soshnikov has been working with the team for over a week now but he won't play Thursday and the timeline for when he can take contact is still hazy. The Blues could use the grit that Soshnikov brings to the bottom-six since he brings more offensive upside than enforcer Chris Thorburn.