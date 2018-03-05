Soshnikov, who was recently out with an illness, didn't skate Monday as he is dealing with a sore neck.

The Blues don't play again until Thursday, so there is plenty of time for Soshnikov to get himself ready. However, even if he does the 24-year-old doesn't really move the needle for fantasy purposes. The Russian has zero points across six games with the Maple Leafs and Blues this season.

