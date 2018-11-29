Soshnikov was placed on waivers by the Blues on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Soshnikov has seen action in just five games this season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the club trying to move him to the minors. Considering the 25-year-old winger carries a cap hit of just $800,000, there could be several teams interested in his services. By sending the Russian down to the minors, the team clears a spot on the 23-man roster for Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) to be activated off injured reserve. If he clears, Soshnikov will be sent to AHL Chicago, but should sit atop the list of potential call-ups.