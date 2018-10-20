Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Embarks on conditioning stint
Soshnikov (concussion) was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Saturday for conditioning purposes, player agent Dan Milstein reports.
Soshnikov is rounding out his recovery from a nasty concussion that he sustained in training camp. He remains on non-roster injured reserve for the time being.
