Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Heads to San Antonio
Soshnikov cleared waivers Friday and was assigned to AHL San Antonio, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Soshnikov wasn't claimed despite a measly $800,000 cap hit and a solid physical game. The 25-year-old needs consistent ice time to continue his development, as he has played just five games while being a healthy scratch five times since missing the first 13 contests due to a concussion. Expect Soshnikov to be on the top of the list in case the Blues need to recall depth forwards.
