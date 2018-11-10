Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Logs 6:41 in season debut
Soshnikov recorded one hit and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
With just 6:41 of ice time, it was difficult for Soshnikov to get much done. He could be in the healthy scratch conversation once Brayden Schenn (upper body) is ready to re-enter the lineup.
