Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Makes presence known in debut
Soshnikov dished out four hits and fired two shots on goal while logging 15:27 of ice time Sunday against the Predators.
The Blues hoped Soshnikov would bring a physical presence and speed to the bottom six, and he certainly delivered. His four hits were the most on the team Sunday, and if he continues to battle this way, Soshnikov could earn a nightly roster spot.
