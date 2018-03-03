Soshnikov (illness) didn't make the charter to Dallas for Saturday's game against the Stars, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Russian has skated to a minus-3 rating without any points in three games since arriving from the Maple Leafs in a swap for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Soshnikov reportedly will be replaced by Patrik Berglund in the upcoming contest.

