Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: No-go Saturday
Soshnikov (illness) didn't make the charter to Dallas for Saturday's game against the Stars, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Russian has skated to a minus-3 rating without any points in three games since arriving from the Maple Leafs in a swap for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Soshnikov reportedly will be replaced by Patrik Berglund in the upcoming contest.
