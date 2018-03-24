Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Not out for warmups
Soshnikov (upper body) was not on the ice for pre-game warmups ahead of Saturday's clash with Columbus, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Soshnikov will miss his second straight outing as a result of his upper-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had tallied just two points in his previous five outings, along with eight shots, 11 hits and a plus-4 rating. Until Soshnikov is cleared to return, Oskar Sundqvist should continue to fill in on the fourth line.
