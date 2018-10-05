Soshnikov (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Soshnikov said he's been skating for the past six weeks and he finally joined the team three days ago. He still needs to pass through the league's protocol before he can start taking contact and enter the lineup. The 24-year-old tops out as a fourth-line winger with little fantasy upside.

