Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Participates fully in practice
Soshnikov (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Soshnikov said he's been skating for the past six weeks and he finally joined the team three days ago. He still needs to pass through the league's protocol before he can start taking contact and enter the lineup. The 24-year-old tops out as a fourth-line winger with little fantasy upside.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...