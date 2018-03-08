Soshnikov (neck) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Sharks, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports.

Soshnikov has yet to get on the board at all this season, let alone in his three games with the Blues. He has only drawn into six games total due to various injuries, which have prevented the 24-year-old winger from developing his game after notching nine points (five goals, four assists) last season. He's still young and should receive plenty of ice time the rest of the way for a Blues club realistically on the outside looking in for a playoff spot this season.