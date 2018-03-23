Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Ruled out Friday
Soshnikov will miss Friday's contest against the Canucks with an upper-body injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
It's not clear if this has anything to do with the neck injury that was bothering Soshnikov in early March, but it's also possible that he's feeling the effects of a hit from Adam McQuaid in Wednesday's clash with the Bruins. We have Soshnikov listed as day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road clash with the Blue Jackets; it'll be worth seeing if he makes the trip to Columbus for the second half of the back-to-back set.
