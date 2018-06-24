Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Signs extension with St. Louis
Soshnikov signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Blues on Sunday, according to his agent, Dan Milstein.
Soshnikov played in only 12 games last season for the Blues after being traded from Toronto, collecting two points on one goal and one assist -- unfortunately, an upper-body injury largely cut into his potential. However, the Russian is still only 23 years old and only one year removed from the 2016 season with Toronto when he scored five goals and racked up four assists in 56 games. He might be worth keeping tabs on if he can stay healthy, but his value to fantasy owners seems to have a relatively low ceiling.
