Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Skips practice with illness
Soshnikov did not participate in Friday's practice due to illness, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Soshnikov has yet to record a point in three appearances with the Blues, owning a minus-3 rating since his debut. The 24-year-old winger's absence from practice could throw a wrench into his availability for Saturday's matchup, but he still has another night to rest up. Another update on his status should arrive on game day.
More News
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Makes presence known in debut•
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Activated from IR•
-
Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Dealt to St. Louis•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Staying on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Heads out for conditioning assignment•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Looking at conditioning stint•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...