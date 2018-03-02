Soshnikov did not participate in Friday's practice due to illness, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Soshnikov has yet to record a point in three appearances with the Blues, owning a minus-3 rating since his debut. The 24-year-old winger's absence from practice could throw a wrench into his availability for Saturday's matchup, but he still has another night to rest up. Another update on his status should arrive on game day.

