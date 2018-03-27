Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Still being evaluated
Soshnikov (upper body) is in the process of being reevaluated, but Blue coach Mike Yeo told reporters that he won't have an update on the winger for a few days, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Reading between the lines, this means that the Russian will at least miss Tuesday night's home clash with the Sharks, and there will only be six regular-season games left if he returns by the weekend. Either way, Soshnikov isn't a viable fantasy option as he's averaged only 11:22 of ice time through 10 games with the Notes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...