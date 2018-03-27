Soshnikov (upper body) is in the process of being reevaluated, but Blue coach Mike Yeo told reporters that he won't have an update on the winger for a few days, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Reading between the lines, this means that the Russian will at least miss Tuesday night's home clash with the Sharks, and there will only be six regular-season games left if he returns by the weekend. Either way, Soshnikov isn't a viable fantasy option as he's averaged only 11:22 of ice time through 10 games with the Notes.