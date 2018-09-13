Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Suffers concussion
Soshnikov has been ruled out for the start of training camp after sustaining a concussion.
Heading into camp, Soshnikov figured to have the inside track for a fourth-line role, however, an extended stint on the sidelines could open the door for a handful of players to compete for the job -- including Samuel Blais, Chris Thorburn and Jordan Nolan.
