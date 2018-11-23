Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Will be scratched Friday
Soshnikov is a healthy scratch for Friday's game versus the Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
With Patrick Maroon (upper body) being activated from injured reserve, Soshnikov will head to the press box. Soshnikov has suited up the last three games for the Blues but averaged just 6:55 and posted a minus-2 rating.
