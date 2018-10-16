Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Will join team on trip
Soshnikov (concussion) will join the team on its upcoming road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.d
Soshnikov's appearance on a three-game road trip could suggest that he has a chance to return at some point during it, though the team hasn't disclosed whether or not that's the case. He will likely return to a bottom-six role when healthy.
