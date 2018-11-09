Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Will make season debut
Soshnikov (concussion) will suit up Friday against the Sharks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Soshnikov spent the beginning of the season on non-roster, injured reserve, and he spent the last few games as a healthy scratch. Coach Mike Yeo sees an opportunity to get him in the lineup, and he'll slot into the third line with Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen. Soshnikov posted two points in 12 games for the Blues last year.
