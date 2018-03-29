Soshnikov (upper body) will not be on the charter to the West Coast for a two-game road trip that begins Friday in Vegas, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues will head to Arizona for a night contest against the 'Yotes on Saturday, but it looks like Soshnikov will be out for the back-to-back set. The Russian was acquired by St. Louis to shore up its depth up front in the wake of injuries, but Soshnikov is ironically banged up himself to crush his fantasy prospects.