Blues' Nikita Soshnikov: Won't play Monday
Soshnikov (upper body) skated Monday, but won't play against the Capitals, Jim Thomas of the Post-Dispatch reports.
That makes six games missed for Soshnikov, who is running out of time to return during the regular season. The 24-year-old only has until Saturday to get healthy enough to play, and if he just started skating he may have some work left to do. However, the Russian could return as soon as Wednesday against the Blackhawks, should be find himself healed in time.
