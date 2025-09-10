Susuev agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Selected by the organization in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Susuev will be eager to make an impact during training camp. After splitting time between Russia's MHL and VHL last season, the 20-year-old winger will make the jump to North America and figures to play primarily in the minors. Still, given his flashes of offensive upside, Susuev could be a player worth stashing in deeper dynasty formats.