The Blues recalled Mikkola from AHL San Antonio on Monday.

Mikkola spent a couple weeks with the Blues during December, but he didn't make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old will have another chance as Jake Walman heads down in a corresponding move. Mikkola's best chance to crack the lineup would be if Colton Parayko (undisclosed) can't play Tuesday versus the Sharks.

