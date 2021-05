Mikkola notched an assist and a team-high four blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Mikkola's first postseason point came on a Mike Hoffman tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Mikkola could be in line for more responsibility if Robert Bortuzzo and/or Justin Faulk are forced to miss time after leaving Wednesday's game with upper-body injuries. In 30 regular-season outings, Mikkola had three points, 49 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating.