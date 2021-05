Mikkola (upper body) did not play Monday versus the Kings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The severity of Mikkola's injury is unknown at this time. He drew 15:01 of ice time Saturday in Vegas and didn't suffer any obvious injury in that contest, but he was not in the lineup Monday. The Finn has just two points in 28 appearances this season, but his defensive presence has kept him in the lineup often lately.