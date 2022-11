Mikkola notched an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Mikkola had the secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's game-winning goal. The assist was Mikkola's first point in 12 appearances this season, though he's more of a physical presence on the blue line. The 26-year-old defenseman has added 28 hits, 26 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating, and he should continue to see steady playing time with Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) on injured reserve.