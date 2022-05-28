Mikkola notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Mikkola's first and only point of the playoffs was the secondary helper on a Justin Faulk tally in the first period. In 12 playoff outings, Mikkola added 36 hits, 21 blocked shots and eight PIM as a physical presence. He was likely playing above his level a bit -- the absence of Torey Krug (lower body) required Mikkola to see more of a top-four role than expected. The 26-year-old had 13 points, 109 hits, 81 blocked shots and 55 PIM in 54 regular-season outings. He's an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent this summer, and likely one the Blues will want back on a team-friendly deal to serve in a third-pairing capacity.