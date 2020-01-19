Blues' Niko Mikkola: Heads to AHL during bye week
Mikkola was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The 23-year-old defenseman will see plenty of ice time in the minors while the Blues enjoy their bye week, and it's likely Mikkola gets called up when the defending champs reconvene in Vancouver on Jan. 27.
