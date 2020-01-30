Blues' Niko Mikkola: Inks two-year extension
Mikkola signed a two-year, one-way extension worth $787,500 with the Blues on Thursday.
Mikkola earned his first NHL action this year due to injuries, and he immediately drew praise from head coach Craig Berube, who felt confident enough to keep him in the lineup for five games. The big-bodied defenseman (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) fits St. Louis' blue-line pedigree, and he looks NHL-ready. He's never going to stack up points, but his defensive play is strong and he doesn't shy away from contact. With question marks surrounding Blues defensemen -- Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester will both be unrestricted free agents in July -- Mikkola has a good chance at making the Opening Night roster next year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.