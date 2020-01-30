Mikkola signed a two-year, one-way extension worth $787,500 with the Blues on Thursday.

Mikkola earned his first NHL action this year due to injuries, and he immediately drew praise from head coach Craig Berube, who felt confident enough to keep him in the lineup for five games. The big-bodied defenseman (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) fits St. Louis' blue-line pedigree, and he looks NHL-ready. He's never going to stack up points, but his defensive play is strong and he doesn't shy away from contact. With question marks surrounding Blues defensemen -- Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester will both be unrestricted free agents in July -- Mikkola has a good chance at making the Opening Night roster next year.