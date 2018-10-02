Blues' Niko Mikkola: Makes 23-man roster
Mikkola will start the season on the Blues' active roster.
With plenty of questions surrounding St. Louis' blue line -- Joel Edmundson (groin) is uncertain for Opening Night on top of Robert Bortuzzo's suspension -- Mikkola was retained in case there are further hiccups. The 22-year-old had a solid training camp and could draw in Thursday against the Jets, but expect his ice time to be limited in that case. His stint with the big club isn't expected to last long.
