Mikkola was recalled from the taxi squad Sunday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Blues placed Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) on injured reserve Sunday, and Mikkola was called up to add depth on the blue line. At 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Mikkola is a strong stay-at-home defenseman that will add physicality during Bortuzzo's absence. Carl Gunnarsson may end up slotting into the third pairing instead of Mikkola, though.