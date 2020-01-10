Mikkola recorded an assist and a plus-3 rating over 15:31 of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Mikkola dished out an assist on Tyler Bozak's first-period score, which went down as the game-winner. It was also Mikkola's first NHL point. The 23-year-old is an exciting prospect for the Blues, not because of his offensive upside but because of his defensive play. The 2015 fifth-round pick fits the Blues' defensive brand, too, as he stands at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds is willing to be physical.