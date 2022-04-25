Mikkola notched two assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Mikkola had been a healthy scratch for the last eight games, and he clearly played like he had something to prove. The 25-year-old helped out on goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich in the contest, snapping his personal 17-game point drought. Mikkola is unlikely to see more than third-pairing usage when he's in the lineup, but he could carve out a regular role if Robert Bortuzzo (undisclosed) and Torey Krug (upper body) remain out. Mikkola has 13 points, 57 shots on net, 108 hits, 80 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 53 appearances this season.