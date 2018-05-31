Blues' Niko Mikkola: Secures two-year ELC

Mikkola signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Thursday.

Mikkola caught the attention of the Blues' international scouts and was chosen by St. Louis in the fifth round (No. 127 overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. This past season, after bringing home a gold medal with Finland at the 2016 U-20 World Junior Championship, he accumulated 11 points and 54 PIM over 50 contests in the SM-liiga circuit.