Blues' Niko Mikkola: Sent down a level
Mikkola was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Friday.
Mikkola was scratched from Thursday's season opener versus the Bruins. Following the 4-0 home loss, the Blues decided to have the 2015 fifth-round pick head back to the minors in favor of depth forward Chris Thorburn. Neither move has tangible fantasy implications.
