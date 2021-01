Mikkola was assigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Mikkola failed to make the NHL roster, but he was handed an impossible task with St. Louis' crowded blue line. The 24-year-old will add depth on the Blues' taxi squad moving forward. The 6-foot-4 blueliner is a sturdy defender that can play up and down the lineup if necessary.