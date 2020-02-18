Blues' Niko Mikkola: Shuffles back to AHL
The Blues reassigned Mikkola to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
Mikkola was called up last week but watched all three games from the press box. His chances of getting back into the lineup this season have gone down further, barring injuries, as the Blues traded a second-round pick to acquire Marco Scandella from the Canadiens. Still, the 23-year-old has proved his worth and was signed to a two-year, one-way contract extension in January, so he'll be able to battle for a full-time role in 2020-21.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.