The Blues reassigned Mikkola to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Mikkola was called up last week but watched all three games from the press box. His chances of getting back into the lineup this season have gone down further, barring injuries, as the Blues traded a second-round pick to acquire Marco Scandella from the Canadiens. Still, the 23-year-old has proved his worth and was signed to a two-year, one-way contract extension in January, so he'll be able to battle for a full-time role in 2020-21.