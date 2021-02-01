Mikkola notched an assist, four blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Mikkola was reliable defensively and managed to get on the scoresheet for the first time this year with his assist on Colton Parayko's goal. The 24-year-old Mikkola is more of a defensive presence than a scorer -- he has nine blocks, four hits and a plus-1 rating through five appearances this year. He's safe to avoid from a fantasy perspective, as he sees only a limited role on the third pairing.