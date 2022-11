Mikkola earned a game-high plus-3 rating during Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Mikkola endured an eventful second period Wednesday. The 26-year-old defenseman was on the ice for all five of the teams' combined goals during a frantic 6:25. The Blues pulled out to a 4-2 advantage during the pivotal time span. Mikkola finished with four shots and a team-high four blocks, helping the Blues capture their fourth win in a row.