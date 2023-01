Acciari scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Cam Talbot turned the puck over, and Acciari quickly made him pay for it. That tally stood as the decisive one in a low-scoring contest. Playing a larger role with Ryan O'Reilly foot out of action, Acciari has earned five points through eight games in January. The 31-year-old is up to 10 goals, 18 points, 57 shots on net, 141 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances.