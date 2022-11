Acciari produced an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Acciari's starting to come around a bit -- he scored a goal Saturday versus the Canadiens for his first point as a Blue. His assist Monday was his first helper with his new team, but he remains firmly in a bottom-six role. The center has added nine shots on net, 31 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in eight appearances this year. Without a larger role on offense, Acciari is a non-factor in fantasy.