Acciari scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Acciari ended a seven-game slump with his third-period tally. The Blues had 9:15 to protect a one-goal lead after his goal, but they couldn't see it out. The 31-year-old forward has played in a variety of roles this season, but he's mainly been a bottom-six forward recently with his offense quiet. Acciari has nine goals, four assists, 46 shots, 102 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 34 contests.