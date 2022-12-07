Acciari scored a pair of goals during Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the host Islanders.

Redirecting a shot from the point, Acciari's second-period marker extended the Blues' lead to 4-1. The 31-year-old center later capped Tuesday's wild seven-goal third period with an empty-netter with 1:05 to go. Acciari, who matched his season-high with a plus-2 rating Tuesday, has collected three tallies in his past four outings. The bottom-six forward, however, has yet to produce a power-play point this season.