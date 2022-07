Acciari signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Blues on Wednesday.

Acciari was limited to just 20 games with the Panthers in 2021-22 due to injury, picking up eight points over that span. It isn't clear what kind of role Acciari will have with St. Louis, but he's typically produced between 11 and 14 points when appearing in more than 60 games over the course of his career, so don't expect him to be a viable fantasy option in 2022-23.