Blues' Nolan Stevens: Headed up to St. Louis
Stevens inked a two-year entry-level contract Sunday, and will report to St. Louis.
Originally, Stevens was drafted during the fifth-round in 2016, and after concluding his career at Northeastern University, he'll take his next career step and head up to the big leagues. The 21-year-old has been stellar in the offensive end during his collegiate career, as he was above a point-per-game in his sophomore, junior, and senior season -- in which he logged 42 points (24 goals, 18 assists) in 38 games, and his 24 goals ranked fifth in the NCAA. Stevens will be eligible to play the remainder of the season, but even if he draws into the lineup, it's unlikely he'll receive more than a bottom-six role.
