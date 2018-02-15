Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Absent from practice
Sundqvist missed practice Thursday due to illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Coach Mike Yeo told reporters he was unsure whether Sundqvist would travel with the team to Dallas on Friday. Even when healthy, the center is unlikely to crack the lineup, as he has been a healthy scratch for much of the season. If the youngster is unable to go, the Blues may recall a player from the minors to give themselves some added forward depth.
