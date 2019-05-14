Sundqvist scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Sundqvist also delivered four hits and four blocked shots in the contests. Sundqvist has accumulated three goals and three helpers in 15 games during the playoffs, but his goal Monday was the first since Game 2 of the second round against the Jets. The fourth-line center should not be relied on for point production, but he has produced 45 hits.