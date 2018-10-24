Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Available against Columbus
Sundqvist (upper body) is healthy and could suit up versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
According to the NHL media site, Sundqvist is still listed on injured reserve, but the club should make the necessary transactions prior to Thursday's clash. Even though he is in contention for the lineup, the center may still find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.
